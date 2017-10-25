Angela Booth

WordPress Blogging For Writers: Should You Avoid WordPress?

Is WordPress blogging for you? Although WordPress has become the de facto blogging platform standard, it’s not for everyone. I can say this with confidence, because I’ve been using WordPress since it was hatched, in 2003. It was a nightmare in its first few years, but a huge benefit too.

By “WordPress”, I mean the self-hosted version, rather than the free WordPress.com version.

The same applies today. WordPress blogging can become a nightmare for some writers, because “free” isn’t what it used to be. In days gone by, up until a few years ago, a diligent blogger could rely on reasonable traffic in return for the time he spent on his blog.

