« Why Write Short Stories? (A Hint: They Sell) | Main

Write A Novel Essentials: Hit Your Milestones

You want to write a novel. Over the next few weeks, we’ll look at some essentials. I hope these articles will help you, whether you’re taking part in NaNoWriMo or not. The milestones are essential in revision, as well as when you’re writing.

Back in the day, when I wrote novels for traditional publishers, I had questions. Basic ones. I use the same questions today, when I’m starting a new novel. I commend them to you. They help.

Write a novel: your basic questions

Here they are:

  • Length?
  • Genre?
  • Milestones?
  • Takeaway (feeling)?

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on October 12, 2017

