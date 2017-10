Is it worth entering NaNoWriMo this year?

I conducted a mini straw poll among my friends who write fiction. The authors who have yet to complete a first novel were raring to go. The authors who have a publication schedule, not so much.

Count me among the NaNoWriMo avoiders this year. We’ve been horribly busy at work, which has cut down on my writing time. And even if I had the time, I wouldn’t enter.

Here’s why.