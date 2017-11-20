Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Writing Fiction: 3 Simple Ways Access Your Imagination | Main

Fiction Writing Made Easier, If You Hate To Plot

Plotmadeeasier

Fiction writing when you hate to plot

Back in the day, I hated to plot too. I’d get a wonderful idea for a novel and at first the words would flow from my fingertips like magic whenever I sat down to write. Bliss. And then, sooner or later, I blocked, or realized that this junk isn’t going anywhere… what happened?

When a book hit a hit road block, my attitude was: “plot? What plot?”

I decided that I had to get over my plot-phobia. Over a few years, I discovered a plotting method which works for me, and works for my students as well.

Here’s the key. You need to start with a character.

Read the full article here.

Posted by on November 20, 2017 in Publishing |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...