Fiction Writing Made Easier, If You Hate To Plot

Fiction writing when you hate to plot

Back in the day, I hated to plot too. I’d get a wonderful idea for a novel and at first the words would flow from my fingertips like magic whenever I sat down to write. Bliss. And then, sooner or later, I blocked, or realized that this junk isn’t going anywhere… what happened?

When a book hit a hit road block, my attitude was: “plot? What plot?”

I decided that I had to get over my plot-phobia. Over a few years, I discovered a plotting method which works for me, and works for my students as well.

Here’s the key. You need to start with a character.

