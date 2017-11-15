Freelance Writing In 2018: 5 Exciting Opportunities

Here’s a marketing tip for an outstanding 2018 — give LinkedIn advertising a try. Facebook advertising works for many writers too, even in B2B (business to business) industries.

Let’s look at some exciting freelance opportunities which exist now, and which look all set for a brilliant 2018.

1. Self-publishing author support: editing and much more

Self-publishing authors are busy, especially those publishing six to 12 or more books a year. They need author support in story development as well as in editing and proofing.

As more traditionally published authors make the switch to indie, they’re looking for publishing support too. They need help in areas like multi-platform publishing.