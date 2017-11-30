Get Attention: 3 Easy Tips To Market Your Writing With Visuals

If you find it hard to market your writing or your books, you’re not alone. Here’s something to keep in mind, no matter what kind of marketing you do. There’s a huge amount of content everywhere — and it’s your competition for attention. No one can consume all the content that’s everywhere.

So, attention is all that matters.

Fail to get attention, and you’ve wasted the time you spent creating content— and the money too, if you’re using paid advertising.

To repeat, attention is everything. To get attention, consider the copywriter’s maxim: Attention, Interest, Desire, Action — also known as AIDA.