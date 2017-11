Time management when you’re a freelance writer

If you’re overwhelmed with your writing business, there’s one thing to remember: write first. Everything else must fit in around your writing, because that pays the bills.

Basically, your time management consists of setting your “do not disturb, I’m writing” hours, and fitting everything else in around that.

Luckily, today’s technology is a blessing, because you can work anywhere when you use cloud apps.