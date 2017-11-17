Writing Fiction: 3 Simple Ways Access Your Imagination

You’re writing fiction. Writing, writing, writing… it’s going like a dream. You have magical ideas for a brilliant plot, and you adore your characters.

Then it all turns to ashes.

You realize that your plot is stupid. Not only do you suddenly hate your story people, you wish that they would all join hands and jump off a cliff.

You’re stunned. What happened? It was going so well…

Relax. You’ve merely lost your storyteller’s mind state for the moment. That’s OK. You can get it back. You simply need to tune your imagination.