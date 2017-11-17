Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Freelance Writing In 2018: 5 Exciting Opportunities | Main

Writing Fiction: 3 Simple Ways Access Your Imagination

You’re writing fiction. Writing, writing, writing… it’s going like a dream. You have magical ideas for a brilliant plot, and you adore your characters.

Then it all turns to ashes.

You realize that your plot is stupid. Not only do you suddenly hate your story people, you wish that they would all join hands and jump off a cliff.

You’re stunned. What happened? It was going so well…

Relax. You’ve merely lost your storyteller’s mind state for the moment. That’s OK. You can get it back. You simply need to tune your imagination.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on November 17, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...