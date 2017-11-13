Writing Short Stories: 3 Lessons From The Class

1. Short stories boost your KDP pages read — instantly

Sales for the pen name under which I wrote the two short stories have been languishing, because I haven’t published anything under that name since 2015.

The first short story kickstarted sales, and Pages Read. Within a couple of hours of the second story going live, it was racking up Pages Read too. Very satisfying.

The prelaunch of our class was a success too. Writers tell me that they’ve gained in confidence, and know they’ll be able to make great use of short stories in their publishing plans going forward.