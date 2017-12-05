5 Content Secrets For Writers: Sell Your Services And Books

Done well, content both makes you visible, and helps you to sell

Lack of visibility is the curse of freelancers and self-publishing authors — and of traditional authors too, of course.

That said, you can BUY visibility with advertising. Unfortunately, the cost of advertising on LinkedIn and Facebook will bring tears to your eyes. Amazon Marketing Services (AMS) ads are less expensive, but Amazon’s reporting is woeful. AMS advertising takes a lot of time too, as well as patience.

Content, on the other hand, while it takes time to create, is less expensive and the results not only last longer, but are cumulative too.

So let’s look at some content secrets to help you to sell your writing services and books.