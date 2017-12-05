Angela Booth

5 Self-Publishing Tips To Build Your Business In 2018

So what’s on the horizon for 2018?

The biggest challenge for self-publishing authors in 2018 is what they should do about Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing Select program (KDP Select.)

Amazon has over 70% of the ebook market. Other retailers are small potatoes.

Basically you have three choices. You can:

  • Go all-in with KDP Select. Many authors choose this route. Write a book, publish on Amazon, and you’re done;
  • All wide: Amazon, and everywhere else too… Authors who choose this route hesitate to given Amazon an exclusive on their ebooks, and this is understandable;
  • Enroll some ebooks in KDP Select; go wide with everything else.

Although the third option is the sensible choice, when authors choose this option they worry that they could be making more money if they went all-in.

Posted by on December 02, 2017

