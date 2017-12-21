New Novelist: 3 Tips For Creating Great Fictional Characters

For readers to care, your characters must care.
Here are three tips which will help you to create wonderful fictional characters.
1. Create a character who will help to solve the story question
Before you create any characters, know your story question. You don’t need to know details, a story seed is fine:
- A stalker hunts Character A. Who is he, and what does he want? When she discovers what he wants, will she give it to him?
- Character A’s son vanishes. The young man drove away to start college, but never arrived. Law enforcement won’t help. Will Character A find her son?