Writing fiction: keep writing, even when it isn’t working

Keep writing. Sit at your desk, or on the sofa, or wherever you normally write, at the time you normally write. Writing is a habit. So is not-writing.

Every single novel — or novella, or short story — you ever write will hit the wall at some stage. If you stop writing, your project will join all the other projects you started and didn’t finish.

Now let’s look at how you can rescue your novel.