Writing Goals: 5 Tips To Make 2018 Your Best Year Ever

Dream big: set Wildly Improbable Goals (WIGs)

My personal coaching students complete a ”goals” sheet before we begin working together. My own goal is to inspire them until their goals match their potential as writers.

None of these writers (that’s right, not a single one) have BIG, glorious goals, and it’s my aim to inspire them until they catch fire and create WIGs. You may never reach any of your WIGs, but that doesn’t matter. What counts is that your goals inspire you, so that you’ll achieve beyond your dreams.

Sadly, from the age of eight onward, we leave childhood behind, and slowly we leave our dreams behind too. Why not make 2018 the year you dare to dream again?

These tips will help.