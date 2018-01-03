3 Most Popular Posts Of 2017: Self-Publishing Is Hot

Self-publishing is hot: even new authors are making it big

Self-publishing is hot, for newbie authors as well as experienced writers… as it was last year, and the year before that.

Newbie authors are making it big. An author on one of the self-publishing groups of which I’m a member made six figures on Amazon from April to December last year, from just two books.

Was she lucky? Of course. However, she is also hard-headed, hard-working, and knows that self-publishing is a business. She’s planning to make 2018 the year she breaks out.