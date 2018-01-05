5 Tips For Writers: Conquer Imposter Syndrome Forever

What’s “imposter syndrome”?

Basically, you feel that you’re not good enough, and that any success you’ve achieved was due to pure luck.

According to the article, Five Types Of Impostor Syndrome And How To Beat Them, imposter syndrome is:

… a belief that you’re an inadequate and incompetent failure, despite evidence that indicates you’re skilled and quite successful.

Read the article. If you’re suffering from imposter syndrome, you’ll recognize yourself in one of the five types.

Now let’s look at some tips to help you to conquer it before it cripples your career.

1. Commit to the writing process: no one’s perfect

Do you believe that everyone knows what they’re doing… except you? New writers can be crushed by this misconception.