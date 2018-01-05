Blogging For Authors On A Budget: 3 Tips

Perhaps you’ve been told that to have a “proper” author blog, you need a self-hosted WordPress blog. Maybe you do, when self-publishing becomes a full-time business, but not when you’re just starting out.
As we’ve said, with self-hosted WordPress, the bills soon mount up. You’ll decide that you want:
- A proper authors’ theme that’s commercial. Some popular authors themes charge you annually, or even monthly;
- You’ll need a designer to set up your new theme, unless you have design and coding skills;
- You’ll want a commercial plugin like the MyBookTable plugin… and on, and on.