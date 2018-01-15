Blurbs For Fiction And Nonfiction: Write Great Blurbs Fearlessly

Start with a throughline (fiction)/ or a one-sentence headline/ summary (nonfiction)

In fiction writing, the “throughline” is the driving force, often called the “spine” of the book.

In nonfiction, you need to create a simple headline, or summary — the problem plus a hint of a solution.

Let’s look at fiction first.

Your fiction blurb starts with your throughline

Novelists begin their novels’ blurb with a throughline. The term “throughline” started with screenwriters. It’s useful because it helps you to keep your novel’s point in your mind while you’re writing the novel.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) is a wonderful resource for researching throughlines.

Here’s the throughline for Gone With The Wind:

“A manipulative woman and a roguish man conduct a turbulent romance during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.”