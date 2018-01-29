Creativity For Writers And Authors: A BIG Outlining Secret

Creativity: ideas beget ideas

Ideas always beget ideas. When you’re stuck, you need to conquer your inertia first. You may feel as if your creativity has departed for good, never to return, but that’s rarely the case.

It’s time to kick your inner editor aside, and dump your brain onto paper — or onto the computer screen. I prefer paper, but it’s up to you.

Map It For Writing success: the brain dump secret

Here’s an excerpt from Map It: For Writing Success — Fiction And Nonfiction Outlines Made Easy.

Brain dumps are intimately related to free writing. The brain dumping strategy has become popular as a result of David Allen’s excellent book, Getting Things Done.

Basically, in a brain dump, you make a list of everything you know about the topic of your book. If you’re writing fiction, you dump down any ideas for characters, plot and conflict which occur to you. You’ll be amazed at how much material you “know”, when you sit down and make your brain dump list.