Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Self-Publishing Profits: Sell Your Books From Your Own Website | Main

Creativity For Writers And Authors: A BIG Outlining Secret

Creativity: ideas beget ideas

Ideas always beget ideas. When you’re stuck, you need to conquer your inertia first. You may feel as if your creativity has departed for good, never to return, but that’s rarely the case.

It’s time to kick your inner editor aside, and dump your brain onto paper — or onto the computer screen. I prefer paper, but it’s up to you.

Map It For Writing success: the brain dump secret

Here’s an excerpt from Map It: For Writing Success — Fiction And Nonfiction Outlines Made Easy.

Brain dumps are intimately related to free writing. The brain dumping strategy has become popular as a result of David Allen’s excellent book, Getting Things Done.

Basically, in a brain dump, you make a list of everything you know about the topic of your book. If you’re writing fiction, you dump down any ideas for characters, plot and conflict which occur to you. You’ll be amazed at how much material you “know”, when you sit down and make your brain dump list.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on January 29, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...