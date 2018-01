Nonfiction reading: The Lost City of Z (now a movie)

If you adore stories of high adventure which teach you something, check out The Lost City of Z: A Legendary British Explorer’s Deadly Quest to Uncover the Secrets of the Amazon. It’s by David Grann, a wonderful writer. The book tells the story of the British explorer Percy Fawcett, who vanished in the Amazon with his son and his son’s best friend in 1925. The explorers were looking for the ancient city of El Dorado.