Plotting Fiction: 3 Strategies For Authors Who Can’t Plot

1. Free form plotting: the day dreaming strategy

Free form plotting is pantsing. From bestselling novelist Dean Koontz:

I started hitting best-seller lists as soon as I stopped using outlines. With Strangers, I started with nothing more than a couple of characters I thought I’d like and with a premise.

If you can’t outline, this strategy may be for you.

Tip: every novel is different. There’s no “right way” to plot. It’s always whatever works, for that novel. Feel free to switch strategies at any time.

I use the free form strategy all the time. I hate not knowing where the story’s headed, but this strategy works for me; it keeps me writing. I work out the challenges as I go.