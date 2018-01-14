Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Your Novel’s Bullet Journal: 10 Easy Tips For Success | Main

Plotting Fiction: 3 Strategies For Authors Who Can’t Plot

1. Free form plotting: the day dreaming strategy

Free form plotting is pantsing. From bestselling novelist Dean Koontz:

I started hitting best-seller lists as soon as I stopped using outlines. With Strangers, I started with nothing more than a couple of characters I thought I’d like and with a premise.

If you can’t outline, this strategy may be for you.

Tip: every novel is different. There’s no “right way” to plot. It’s always whatever works, for that novel. Feel free to switch strategies at any time.

I use the free form strategy all the time. I hate not knowing where the story’s headed, but this strategy works for me; it keeps me writing. I work out the challenges as I go.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on January 14, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...