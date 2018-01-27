Angela Booth

Self-Publishing Profits: Sell Your Books From Your Own Website

Let’s look at some of the benefits of selling your books from your own website.

Self-publishing: the benefits of selling from your own website

The benefits of self-publishing from your own website as well as the big online book retailers include:

  • You keep more of the profits (you’ll keep 90% of the profits, compared to at best, 70% if you sell through a retailer);
  • Data: you know who your readers are. You have their email addresses, so you can contact them directly and build a loyal following;
  • It’s a chance to make friends with readers, ask them questions, reward them, and build sales overall;
  • Diversification can help to insulate your sales from algorithm changes.

via www.justwriteabook.com

Posted by on January 27, 2018

