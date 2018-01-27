Self-Publishing Profits: Sell Your Books From Your Own Website

Let’s look at some of the benefits of selling your books from your own website.
Self-publishing: the benefits of selling from your own website
The benefits of self-publishing from your own website as well as the big online book retailers include:
- You keep more of the profits (you’ll keep 90% of the profits, compared to at best, 70% if you sell through a retailer);
- Data: you know who your readers are. You have their email addresses, so you can contact them directly and build a loyal following;
- It’s a chance to make friends with readers, ask them questions, reward them, and build sales overall;
- Diversification can help to insulate your sales from algorithm changes.