Selling Fiction: 3 Pitfalls To Avoid

1. If it’s not tomato soup, don’t put a tomato on the label

One student published a science fiction space-opera-type novel a few months back. Last week, she was shocked to find that Amazon had dumped the novel into its erotica genre. I’ve heard of this happening to other authors, so I knew what the problem might be…

And of course, it was. She had a half-naked hunk on the cover; extremely steamy. Her blurb was mostly OK, but then at the end of the blurb, she mentioned “steamy sex.” Why, oh why?

By her own admission, she had a single hot scene in the book. Just one. So why did she have to mention that in the blurb?

Duh. For sales, naturally. She hadn’t considered that Amazon’s algorithm might assess her cover and her blurb and briskly dump the novel into the genre which Amazon deems appropriate.