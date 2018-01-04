Ultra-Simple Plotting For Pantsers: Focus On 3 Steps

Last year’s classes on plotting were fun. Amazingly all the pantsers discovered that yes indeed, they could plot, in a fun, minimalist kind of way.

We discovered a fun new way of plotting: I call it the “open the door” method. With this method, you’ve got a clear visual of your plot. It helps.

Look at your plot like this:

You’re standing in front of a closed door. Look around… when you open the door, you’ve done the setup of your novel;

Next, explore the darkness. Careful — don’t stub your toe!

You reach another door. Open it gently (you’ll need to fight to open this door.) Then SLAM the door, and step away.

This method is fun, and helps you to structure your novel.