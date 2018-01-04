Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Your Writing Goals In 2018: Happy New Year | Main

Ultra-Simple Plotting For Pantsers: Focus On 3 Steps

Last year’s classes on plotting were fun. Amazingly all the pantsers discovered that yes indeed, they could plot, in a fun, minimalist kind of way.

We discovered a fun new way of plotting: I call it the “open the door” method. With this method, you’ve got a clear visual of your plot. It helps.

Look at your plot like this:

  • You’re standing in front of a closed door. Look around… when you open the door, you’ve done the setup of your novel;
  • Next, explore the darkness. Careful — don’t stub your toe!
  • You reach another door. Open it gently (you’ll need to fight to open this door.) Then SLAM the door, and step away.

This method is fun, and helps you to structure your novel.

via www.justwriteabook.com

Posted by on January 04, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...