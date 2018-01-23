Visibility Sells: 3 Essential Marketing Secrets For Writers

Marketing made simple: 5 minutes a day

Start by committing to consistency. Schedule five MINUTES (yes, just minutes) of marketing a day. Anyone can do that, no matter how busy.

I regularly chat with authors and writers who think of marketing in terms of “launches”. That is, they believe that marketing is something that you do for a few weeks a year whenever you have something new to promote.

I’m not denigrating this activity. It works for a lucky few. For the vast majority of writers however, launches produce a tiny number of sales or none at all.

Let’s look at how you can steadily build your visibility day by day.