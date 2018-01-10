Angela Booth

Writing Fiction: 2 Tips To Create Characters Which Sell

Listen up. Characters sell. I read authors’ blurbs every day. Not only do I read my students’ blurbs, I’m also a member of several Facebook authors’ groups on which authors post their blurbs for novels which aren’t selling.

Writing fiction: your characters sell

When you’re writing fiction, your characters sell. NO ONE cares about your plot, until they care about your characters.

I’ve noticed that whenever an author says that his novel isn’t selling, his novel’s blurb focuses on the story. The characters are simply names. So, of course readers aren’t buying the novel.

Here are some tips for writing novels which sell.

Posted by on January 10, 2018

