Writing Fiction: 5 Tips To Eliminate Writer’s Block Forever

1. Enjoy rest and recreation: fill your well

Self-publishing authors find themselves on a treadmill. Amazon rewards new content, so for a month after you publish a book, your Amazon catalogue will enjoy a boost.

Some authors set themselves huge challenges, such as:

  • Publish a book a month, or even every two weeks;
  • Write a million words in 12 months…

While challenges can be beneficial, and anything which inspires you to write is good thing, you need time off.

Rest when you complete a novel. Give yourself time away for a mini-break if you can. Time away from your desk helps you to “fill the well” as Julia Cameron puts it.

If you allow your imagination and creativity time to recover, there’s less chance you’ll burn out.

