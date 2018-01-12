Your Novel’s Bullet Journal: 10 Easy Tips For Success

1. Use a dedicated journal, paper or digital

I like to use a paper journal for each of my novels, but I’ve also used Evernote. If you’re using Evernote, create a dedicated notebook for each novel. Whatever you use, your aim is to have your journal with you at all times.

2. Create a page for each of your main characters

With a bullet journal, you use one page after another. If you’re using a paper journal, number the pages if they’re not numbered already. Keep the first five pages of your journal to use as an index.

Create a dedicated page for each of your main characters, and for the plot — plus anything else you need to remember.

Enter all your dedicated pages into the index. For example, you might have a page for a character called “Fred”, later in your journal, you’ll have Fred 2, Fred 3, Fred 4 etc — add those numbers to the index.