Danger: 3 Horrid Mistakes To Avoid When Writing Fiction

Writing fiction: entertain yourself; entertain readers

Vital: when you’re writing fiction, you’re writing entertainment. You’re telling lies to amuse people. So above all things, you MUST be entertaining. When readers get bored, they stop reading.

Avoiding readers’ boredom is easily done. You’ll usually recognize boring scenes and chapters. If you feel bored, fix it immediately: make something happen, on the page.

Your beta readers will catch other instances of boring fiction — maybe you larded in too much of your research materials, or kept repeating facts, or used the “As you know, Jim…” strategy to shove info-dumps into dialogue.

Here’s an example of “As you know, Jim…”: