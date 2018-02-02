Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Book Marketing On Facebook: Is Facebook Still Viable? | Main

Danger: 3 Horrid Mistakes To Avoid When Writing Fiction

Writing fiction: entertain yourself; entertain readers

Vital: when you’re writing fiction, you’re writing entertainment. You’re telling lies to amuse people. So above all things, you MUST be entertaining. When readers get bored, they stop reading.

Avoiding readers’ boredom is easily done. You’ll usually recognize boring scenes and chapters. If you feel bored, fix it immediately: make something happen, on the page.

Your beta readers will catch other instances of boring fiction — maybe you larded in too much of your research materials, or kept repeating facts, or used the “As you know, Jim…” strategy to shove info-dumps into dialogue.

Here’s an example of “As you know, Jim…”:

As you know Jim, Emily is my sister. Her husband’s Max. His business went bankrupt three months ago, and… yada, yada…

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on February 02, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...