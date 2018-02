Your fiction writing goals: map your journey to inspire your writing

A goal gives you a destination, and a way to get there. Goals stop you floundering.

Simple goals you can set for your fiction writing include:

A short-term goal — a goal for this week, or this month;

A couple of medium-term goals, for the next six months, or year;

Long-term goals, for where you hope to be in five or more years.

Start by setting a long-term goal. Where you do want your fiction writing to be in five years?