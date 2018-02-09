Angela Booth

Fiction Writing Kickstart For New Authors: Write Short Stories

Let’s look at some benefits of writing short stories.

They include:

  • Boost your novels (just add an excerpt to the novel you want to boost at the end of your story);
  • Testing genres. I’m a ghostwriter, and love it, but there’s always a client who asks “can you write — (whatever, a genre new to me)”. If I’ve never written in that genre before, I’ll spend a few hours writing a short story in the genre before taking his money;
  • Eliminating procrastination. If you’ve been wanting to write a novel for the past five years, why not write a short story first? Writing short stories helps to fix procrastination whether you’re having trouble getting started or are stuck in the middle of a novel.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

