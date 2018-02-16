Meeting Deadlines: 3 Writing Tips To Help

A digression: if you’re in the first couple of years of a writing career, relax. You’re learning. Among many other things, you’re learning:

How you prefer to work;

What’s involved in projects (everything always takes longer than you think);

How to get along with people — clients, editors, contractors like graphic designers, etc…

Be patient with yourself always, but especially when you’re learning something new, and when you’re making the switch from one kind of writing to another.

Switching from nonfiction to fiction, and back again, is especially challenging.

OK, end digression.

Let’s look at the tips.