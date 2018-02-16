Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« 3 Hot Writing Tips For Writing Romance Fiction | Main

Meeting Deadlines: 3 Writing Tips To Help

A digression: if you’re in the first couple of years of a writing career, relax. You’re learning. Among many other things, you’re learning:

  • How you prefer to work;
  • What’s involved in projects (everything always takes longer than you think);
  • How to get along with people — clients, editors, contractors like graphic designers, etc…

Be patient with yourself always, but especially when you’re learning something new, and when you’re making the switch from one kind of writing to another.

Switching from nonfiction to fiction, and back again, is especially challenging.

OK, end digression.

Let’s look at the tips.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on February 16, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...