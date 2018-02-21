Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Write Fiction: 3 Tips To Kickstart Your Bestselling Novel Today | Main | Write a Book: Your 5-Minute Plan »

Plot Fiction: 5 Questions To Ask Before You Start Writing

Plot fiction: how much time do you need to invest in plotting?

Today, writing novels can seem like a job. We’re all encouraged to write more. Whether we have one loyal fan, or thousands, they want to know how the book’s coming along, and when it will be published. After someone asks you for the third time, saying “I’m working on the plot” can sound as if you’re wasting time.

So how do you know when you just need to knuckle down, and work on the first draft of your novel?

via peneloperedmont.com

You hate plotting. Does this mean that you're doomed, and will never write a wonderful novel? No -- just ask questions.

Posted by on February 21, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...