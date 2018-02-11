Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Fiction Writing Kickstart For New Authors: Write Short Stories | Main

Short Stories: 10 Powerful Ways To Use Them

My theory on why professional writers avoid writing short stories is because the world of writing has changed so quickly. Even just a few years back, people wrote short fiction for literary magazines — for prestige, in other words.

You never expected to make money from them; perish the thought. But you privately hoped that a new York Literary agent might approach you asking whether you were working on a novel.

Of course you were, and when that novel was eventually published, it had a small print run and was remaindered toute de suite. Your consolation prize was the knowledge that you were “published” and had an entrée into academia.

Today, the world of writing’s different, and it can be challenging to keep up. So let’s look at powerful ways in which you can use short stories.

Experiment with your short stories; what works for others may not work for you. Equally, what goes gangbusters for you may be a total bust for someone else.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on February 11, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...