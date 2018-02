Let’s look at three tips to improve your writing.

1. Know why, and for whom, you’re writing

With “you can’t please everyone” in mind, choose your audience. Get a clear idea of your audience before you start writing, then write for your ideal reader, in that audience.

You must know for whom you’re writing. You’ll use an informal, conversation style often, but not always. Suit your style to your audience as well as you can.