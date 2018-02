1. Choose a topic you know and love.

What will you write about? I’m sure you’ve got endless topics about which you could write, because writers tend to be interested in many things.

Grab a sticky note, and write your topic on it. (Don’t skip this step.)

Next, hop over to Amazon’s Kindle Store, and see whether there are any bestsellers on the topic. If yes, go to the next step. If no, choose another topic, and repeat, until you find a salable topic YOU can write.