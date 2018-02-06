Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Writing Fiction: 5 Tips To Develop A Profitable Writing Income | Main

Writing Fiction: 5 Tips To Develop A Profitable Writing Income

Four authors in our writers’ group have recently made the switch to writing fiction full-time, and we were all curious about how they did it.

Writing fiction for money: set your income goals

All four authors focused on their income goals. Three waited to quit their day jobs until their income from writing fiction surpassed their work income.

Not only did they set an income goal that they had to achieve before they quit full-time employment, they’ve also got strict income goals for this year, and for the next two years.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on February 06, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...