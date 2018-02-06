Writing Fiction: 5 Tips To Develop A Profitable Writing Income

Four authors in our writers’ group have recently made the switch to writing fiction full-time, and we were all curious about how they did it.

Writing fiction for money: set your income goals

All four authors focused on their income goals. Three waited to quit their day jobs until their income from writing fiction surpassed their work income.

Not only did they set an income goal that they had to achieve before they quit full-time employment, they’ve also got strict income goals for this year, and for the next two years.