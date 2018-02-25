Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Book Journaling Tips: Make Writing Easier And More Fun | Main

Writing Fiction And Editors: You Wrote It, So Fight For It

Writing fiction: own it — and fight for your words

I’m a member of several Facebook groups, and over the past year or two, I’ve noticed that “authors need editors” has become a thing. Some authors take huge pride in “their editor.”

Far be it from me to tell anyone how to run their career, but the following quote is totally apposite, and it made me laugh.

Don’t be too proud of “your editor.”

From Business Musings: Editorial Encroachment:

Your fancy New York editor ain’t as fancy as you think.

Totally true, as I know to my cost in time and patience.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on February 25, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...