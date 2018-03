At least once a month — occasionally, once a week — I receive a message from a student about something or other. I scan the message, fire up Dragon, and say:

Dear Student, wonderful to hear from you, hope all’s well. Thank you for your message. I hate to be negative, but this is a con…

Listen up, please. The publishing swamp has been filled with alligators forever. Prospective authors pay confidence tricksters thousands of dollars for empty promises.

You can do it yourself.