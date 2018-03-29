Breakthrough To Fiction Writing Success: 4 Tips

1. Drop your fears of success and failure

To write fiction you need to write. Readers will read your novel in a few hours, but you write your novel word by word. Those words build into paragraphs, then into scenes and chapters.

Important: you’re writing at a micro level — word by word. It’s easy to make judgments about your writing which are wrong because you’re too close to it. You can’t read as a reader does.

Do your best and tell your story as well as you can. No one’s asking you to be Hemingway. Fears of success and failure get in the way: entertain yourself, and you’ll entertain readers.