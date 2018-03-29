Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Writing When You’re Overwhelmed: 3 Tips | Main

Breakthrough To Fiction Writing Success: 4 Tips

1. Drop your fears of success and failure

To write fiction you need to write. Readers will read your novel in a few hours, but you write your novel word by word. Those words build into paragraphs, then into scenes and chapters.

Important: you’re writing at a micro level — word by word. It’s easy to make judgments about your writing which are wrong because you’re too close to it. You can’t read as a reader does.

Do your best and tell your story as well as you can. No one’s asking you to be Hemingway. Fears of success and failure get in the way: entertain yourself, and you’ll entertain readers.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on March 29, 2018 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...