Freelance Writing For Profit: 3 Offerings To Boost Your Career

Are you making the most of your freelance writing career? Earlier this week, I chatted with a freelancer who deep-dived into self-publishing at the beginning of last year.

She’s on track to earn more from her self-publishing efforts this year than she made in her six-figure day job last year, and wants to write full-time. She said: “If I can do so well part-time, I’m looking forward to spending all my time on indie publishing.”

Writing a mix of fiction and nonfiction, she hopes to turn self-publishing into a family affair, with her sister and husband joining her in the business.

If you’re looking for ways to boost your freelance writing profits, check out the three programs below.

