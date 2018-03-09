Getting It Done: 5 Simple Tips To Manage Your Writing Life

Getting it done, despite technology (it should help, but often hinders)

Technology makes many things easier. You can work anywhere, and can send a client a proposal with a few clicks of your mouse. Voice recognition apps mean that you can write more.

Unfortunately, technology is also distracting.

While every writer is different, managing your writing life is easier when you limit technology during your writing hours… You do have “writing hours” don’t you?

Many writers don’t have a strict schedule of hours devoted to writing, so that’s our first tip.