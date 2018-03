Serial fiction: a serial isn’t a novel

So if you’re writing a novel, and want to turn the novel into a serial, you’ll probably need to trash what you’ve written, and plan carefully, before you go on writing.

Equally, if you have a novel, and want to turn the novel into a serial, yes, it can be done. However, you’d need to plan carefully, and do a lot of new writing.

A serial isn’t a novel. Although a serial has an over-arching plot, a serial is not structured like a novel, because it’s episodic.