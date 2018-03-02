Angela Booth

Writing Fiction: 5 Ways To Add Drama (And Please Readers)

1. Give each of your primary characters a secret

You’ve got secrets, haven’t you? Everyone has. Most of our secrets are trivial, but we nevertheless wouldn’t like to see them revealed on Twitter.

Secrets can be major. What if your main character gets fired, and is too scared to tell her young family because they’re dependent on her income? So she “goes to work” every day. What happens on payday?

Trivial secrets abound. You tell your best friend you can’t go wedding dress shopping with her because you have to take your grandmother to the doctor. Then another friend sees you at the movies, and you worry that your best friend will find out.

So give each of your characters a secret.

via peneloperedmont.com

Are you bored with your novel? If you are, then your readers will be bored too.

Here's an article to add the one essential that all your fiction must have: drama.

