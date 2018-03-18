Angela Booth

Writing Serial Fiction: 5 Tips To Help You To Win Readers

Serial fiction: creating an episodic plot

Let’s start by defining our terms. What’s “serial fiction?”

In brief, it’s episodic fiction: one story, offered to readers in episodes. Although the over-arching plot won’t end until the final episode, each episode is complete in itself. Think about serial fiction as a plot, with a bunch of sub-plots. (This isn’t completely accurate, but it gives you the general idea.)

You need to plan a serial, so your completed novel is unlikely to work as serial fiction. If you’ve been writing a novel, and it’s out of control — you’re at 80,000 words, and the end is nowhere in sight — you may decide that serial fiction offers a solution. Why not chop your novel into episodes?

Don’t. You need to be in control.

