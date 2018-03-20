Angela Booth

Writing Serial Fiction Tips And Questions: Length, Plots And More

1. How long is a serial?

As a rule of thumb, look at the length of novels in the genre. I’m hesitant to say this, because a serial isn’t a novel, chopped up into episodes.

Readers expect that you’ll have a primary plot, with a lot of subplots (one per episode.) In a sense, each episode is complete in itself, while also carrying forward the primary plot — and while developing your main characters, too.

Your characters will change over the course of your serial fiction, just as they’ll change over the course of a novel.

