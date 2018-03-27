Angela Booth

Writing When You’re Overwhelmed: 3 Tips

A tip on writing when you’re stressed: change projects, or take a mini-vacation

Most of the time, my daily writing involves between five and ten projects; occasionally more. I like having lots of projects because I’ve been freelancing for decades. I’d rather have a waiting list of projects than worry about where my next project is coming from.

Your own comfort level will vary, depending on how long you’ve been freelancing. When a project causes you stress, limit the daily time you spend on it; start another project. This gives your creative mind a chance for the project to gestate.

If possible, take a long weekend away. And yes, you can write while you’re away if you wish. A change of scenery might be all you need to boost your motivation and inspiration.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on March 27, 2018

