3 Book Marketing Tips: Win Traffic And Sales From Pinterest

Book marketing on Pinterest: is it effective?

Here’s my weaselly answer: maybe — or probably. It very much depends on your audience for your books. Is your audience using Pinterest? If so, have at it.

A couple of my pen names are doing reasonably well. One’s my own; I manage the other for a client. Both names have Pinterest accounts. Last year I decided to set up Facebook pages for both names, but was so busy that I didn’t get around to it.

Finally I decided to forgo Facebook, because as these names’ Pinterest accounts grew, so did sales. The only other book marketing we did for the pen names was a little AMS (Amazon Marketing Services) advertising.

Let’s look at ways book marketing on Pinterest could work for your books.