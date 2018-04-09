Blogging: 5 Tips To Help You To Make Sales From Your Blog

Blogging to sell — be confident

Unfortunately, many writers are still shy about selling on their blogs. Others want to make sales, but aren’t sure how to sell.

It’s easy, I promise. These tips will help.

1. Your blog’s visitors will buy from you, if you give them a chance

A writer contacts me to say that his blog “doesn’t work”. He’s had the blog for months, and has yet to make a sale.

Usually, I see various problems on the blog, such as: