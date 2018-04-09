Blogging: 5 Tips To Help You To Make Sales From Your Blog

Blogging to sell — be confident
Unfortunately, many writers are still shy about selling on their blogs. Others want to make sales, but aren’t sure how to sell.
It’s easy, I promise. These tips will help.
1. Your blog’s visitors will buy from you, if you give them a chance
A writer contacts me to say that his blog “doesn’t work”. He’s had the blog for months, and has yet to make a sale.
Usually, I see various problems on the blog, such as:
- Nothing for sale on the blog, at all. To sell, you need to display whatever it is you’re selling — make it easy for visitors to buy;
- No hyperlinks. An author has images of his book covers, but there aren’t any links. Be sure that you click your own links, to make sure that your covers’ links take your blog’s visitors to a sales site. (Consider selling directly from your blog, too);
- Third-party advertising on the blog. Some authors and writers go to the other extreme. Not only is the author selling his own books, he’s also running AdSense ads, as well as ads from other networks. Generally speaking, third-party advertising is a bad idea, because it leaves visitors confused.